Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price at $47.64

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

