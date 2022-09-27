Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $71.23

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Q2 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.