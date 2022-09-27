American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

AEO opened at $9.86 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 93,879 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 472,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

