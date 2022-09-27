Manchester United plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Manchester United in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manchester United’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manchester United’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Manchester United Price Performance
Manchester United stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Featured Stories
