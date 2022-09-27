Zacks Research Comments on ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

RMD stock opened at $215.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.21. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $277.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

