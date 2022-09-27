FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Standex International Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Standex International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $984.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Standex International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Standex International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

