Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of British Land in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for British Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get British Land alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.00.

British Land Stock Down 4.8 %

British Land Company Profile

BTLCY opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.