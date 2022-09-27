Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,865.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 542,746 shares of company stock worth $19,538,088. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

