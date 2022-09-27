Oppenheimer Weighs in on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $14.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $388.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $2,158,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

