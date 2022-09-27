FY2023 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Lowered by Zacks Research

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst B. Das now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.07. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $20.26 per share.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Shares of LH opened at $210.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $208.61 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

