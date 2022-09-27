Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRTC. Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Shares of IRTC opened at $119.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $169.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,866 shares of company stock worth $1,459,508. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,409,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

