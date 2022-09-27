Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $4.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.16 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$94.25 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.40 and a 52-week high of C$106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total value of C$5,071,748.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,576.79. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,804.60. Insiders have sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

