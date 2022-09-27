Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,753,000 after buying an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 910,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

