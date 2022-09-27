Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Land Securities Group in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Land Securities Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Land Securities Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.24) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

About Land Securities Group

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.