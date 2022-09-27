Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Issued By Zacks Research

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AT&T Stock Performance

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of T opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. AT&T has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.