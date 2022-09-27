Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$81.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.74 million.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 3.1 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.74 and a 12-month high of C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvercorp Metals news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 98,277 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$279,814.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 503,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,844.86.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

