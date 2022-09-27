Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the retailer will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

COST stock opened at $480.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

