Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Western Union traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 118568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

