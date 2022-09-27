StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

SVAUF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

