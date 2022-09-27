Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Target Price at $8,104.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,104.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of -129.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.