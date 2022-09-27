Analysts Set Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Target Price at GBX 1,264

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 880 ($10.63) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,088.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,101.59. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 869.50 ($10.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

