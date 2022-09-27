Dundee (DDEJF) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) is one of 80 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dundee to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dundee and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Dundee alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Competitors 487 2648 3208 98 2.45

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Dundee’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $14.72 million -$74.22 million -1.25 Dundee Competitors $3.09 billion $514.27 million 11.22

This table compares Dundee and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dundee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -29.06% -20.40% Dundee Competitors 18.37% 22.89% 10.38%

Risk & Volatility

Dundee has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee’s peers have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee peers beat Dundee on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Dundee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.