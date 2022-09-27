Reviewing SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orbia Advance and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance 7.48% 23.72% 7.33% SES 23.38% 8.73% 3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orbia Advance and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 1 0 0 2.00 SES 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

SES has a consensus price target of $9.45, suggesting a potential upside of 78.22%. Given SES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SES is more favorable than Orbia Advance.

This table compares Orbia Advance and SES’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance $8.78 billion 0.50 $657.00 million N/A N/A SES $2.11 billion 1.42 $535.94 million $0.99 5.36

Orbia Advance has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

Volatility & Risk

Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES beats Orbia Advance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions. It also provides pipes and fittings for water management systems, and home water heating and cooling systems; fluorinated material products, including chemical products, propellants, and advanced materials for a range of applications in the automotive, infrastructure, health and medicine, HVAC, and food cold chain industries; and general and special PVC resins, and other vinyl polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About SES

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

