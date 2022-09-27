Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Critical Comparison

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gatos Silver and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00 Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.79%. Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 210.46%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Gatos Silver and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.08 $8.03 million $0.13 11.77

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Resource.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Gatos Silver on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

