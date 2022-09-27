Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 650

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

OTC:ONTTF opened at $2.66 on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

