Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26. Acme United has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter.

In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

