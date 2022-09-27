FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 373,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after buying an additional 271,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 140,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.