Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $290.11 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $289.12 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

