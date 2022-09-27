Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $290.11 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $289.12 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mastercard
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
