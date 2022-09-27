Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Derwent London in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Derwent London’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Derwent London’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Derwent London Stock Down 15.9 %

About Derwent London

DWVYF stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

