Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Derwent London in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Derwent London’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Derwent London’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
DWVYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Derwent London Stock Down 15.9 %
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Derwent London (DWVYF)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.