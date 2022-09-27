Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.0 %
CP opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
