ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $38.33 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,771,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

