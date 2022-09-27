FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a report released on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

GLPEY opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.00 and a beta of 0.69. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

