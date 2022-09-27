FY2022 EPS Estimates for Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Klépierre in a research note issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Klépierre’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Klépierre’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Klépierre from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klépierre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

