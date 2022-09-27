Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NuCana plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuCana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

