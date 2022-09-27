Zacks Research Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.57. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $224.07 on Monday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

