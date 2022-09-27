Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Swatch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Swatch Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Swatch Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

SWGAY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

