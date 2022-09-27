Brokers Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE:FRX opened at C$10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.03. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The stock has a market cap of C$274.75 million and a P/E ratio of -12.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,864.57.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

