Analysts Set Expectations for Avangrid, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research note issued on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Avangrid Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Avangrid by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 178,821 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.