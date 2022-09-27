Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.33. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

