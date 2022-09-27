Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issued By DA Davidson

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Cognex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cognex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.