B. Riley Weighs in on EverQuote, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EverQuote Stock Down 3.4 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of EVER opened at $6.50 on Monday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock worth $82,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $20,019,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 299,270 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

