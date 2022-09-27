Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Middleby Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $123.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.42. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 689.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 143.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

