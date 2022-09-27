DSS, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for DSS in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DSS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DSS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
DSS Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
