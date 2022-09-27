DSS, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for DSS in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DSS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for DSS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

