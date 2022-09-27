Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

