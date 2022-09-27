Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Huntsman Stock Performance
NYSE:HUN opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.