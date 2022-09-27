Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.6 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $50,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,729,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,857,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.