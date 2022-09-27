Marqeta, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marqeta in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MQ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.66 on Monday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 738,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.