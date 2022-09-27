DA Davidson Comments on Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
