Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repsol in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Repsol’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $10.79 on Monday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Repsol’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

