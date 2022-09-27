Analysts Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Target Price at $90.80

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManTech International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,737,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter valued at $45,262,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,321,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after buying an additional 203,591 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManTech International

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

