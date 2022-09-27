Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $27.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNOF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92. Verano has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Verano had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $223.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verano will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

